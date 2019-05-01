Industry Moves: Genesco Names Chief Operating Officer and More

May 1, 2019: Genesco Inc. has announced the appointment of Mimi Eckel Vaughn as chief operating officer. The executive, a 15-year veteran of the company, will continue in her role as CFO until a successor is named. She joined the specialty retailer as VP of strategy and business development in 2003, moving up the ranks to assume the CFO position in 2015.

May 1, 2019: Alannah Weston has risen through the ranks at Selfridges Group to become chairman — a title previously held by her father, W. Galen Weston, who is now chairman emeritus. She had served as deputy chairman of the luxury department store company, and her promotion is part of a planned succession within the family business.

