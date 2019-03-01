Industry Moves: Stella McCartney Marketing Chief Exits

March 1, 2019: Stephane Jaspar has left his role as chief marketing officer of Stella McCartney. He joined the brand in 2003, two years after the designer launched her eponymous fashion house as a 50-50 partnership with the group now known as Kering. Jaspar had worked closely with McCartney and other executives who ran the label, including current president and CEO Frederick Lukoff.

In Case You Missed It: Big Moves From Last Month

Feb. 27, 2019: Adidas has named Martin Shankland head of global operations, effective March 4. The board member, who has worked at the German sportswear brand for 22 years, replaces Gil Steyaert, who exited the company to pursue new career opportunities. Shankland joined Adidas in 1997 and most recently held the role of managing director for emerging markets.

Feb. 25, 2019: Clarks has tapped Giorgio Presca as CEO, effective next month. Presca will be responsible for all operational, financial and commercial aspects of the business. Presca was most recently CEO at Golden Goose Deluxe Brand, and between 2012 and 2016, he headed up Geox.

Feb. 21, 2019: Salvatore Ferragamo has promoted Paul Andrew to the post of creative director. “I am thrilled by the opportunity and humbled by the challenge to contribute to the future of Salvatore Ferragamo and further realize the dreams of its founder,” Andrew said. Guillaume Meilland will maintain his role as men’s ready-to-wear design director and assume the additional responsibility of studio director, coordinating the development of all categories under Andrew’s leadership.

Feb. 13, 2019: Asics announced today that Gene McCarthy, who assumed the role of president and CEO of its North American business in October 2015, has exited the brand. The company said he has been replaced by Koichiro Kodama. The brand also named other changes to its North American leadership including the appointment of Richard Sullivan to EVP of sales, categories and marketing, Craig Gillan to VP of operations and Paul Ljucovic to VP of finance.

Feb 12, 2019: Macy’s Inc. has named company veteran Patti Ongman as the new chief merchandising officer of the Macy’s brand, effective March 1. She succeeds Jeff Kantor, who previously announced his decision to retire. Ongman currently serves as Macy’s EVP and general business manager for home merchandise. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading Macy’s Merchandising, with oversight of merchandising, private brands and planning for the company’s five ‘families-of-business’ (ready-to-wear, center core, beauty, men’s and kid’s, and home). To date, Ongman has been with the department store for 33 years.

Feb. 12, 2019: REI president and CEO Jerry Stritzke has resigned following the conclusion of investigation surrounding a “personal and consensual relationship” between the executive and the leader of another organization in the outdoor industry. Stritzke will exit the co-op on March 15 and REI COO Eric Artz will take on the role of interim CEO, effective immediately.

Want More?

Industry Moves: February 2019

Industry Moves: January 2019

Industry Moves: December 2018