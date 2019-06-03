Industry Moves: Camper Creative Director Resigns & More

June 3, 2019: Camper has announced the departure of its first creative director, Romain Kremer. The designer’s resignation comes a decade after he joined the Spanish footwear brand. He was named to the post in 2014 after several seasons of working as a consultant with the company, and his fall ’19 collection will mark his last. Camper has yet to name a successor.

See below for some of the biggest industry moves last month:

May 29, 2019: Tapestry Inc. has named former VF Corp. executive Thomas Glaser its new COO, effective July 15. Glaser, previously VF’s VP and president of supply chain, will have responsibility across supply chain and information technology areas at Tapestry. He will also have functional oversight of product development and manufacturing resources, distribution, logistics, replenishment, e-commerce fulfillment and IT. Glaser will report directly to the company’s CEO Victor Luis.

May 28, 2019: Walmart appointed Suresh Kumar as its chief technology officer and chief development officer, reporting directly to president and CEO Doug McMillon. Kumar was most recently at Google, serving as VP and GM of display, video, app ads and analytics. He also previously spent time at Microsoft and IBM and logged a 15-year stint at Amazon. His appointment mark’s Walmart’s latest move to transform its customer experience through technology.

May 21, 2019: J. C. Penney Co. Inc. has hired Shawn Gensch as its EVP and chief customer officer, effective June 3, reporting directly to CEO Jill Soltau. He will be responsible for driving aggressive “customer-centric” strategies to grow traffic, engagement and customer retention in addition to revitalizing the company’s brand, leading marketing initiatives across channels and shaping the company’s messaging as well as its digital experience. Gensch joins JCPenney from Sprouts Farmers Market, where he served as chief customer officer.

May 17, 2019: LVMH Moët Hennessy has appointed Véronique Gébel to lead Rihanna’s new luxury fashion label, according to Business of Fashion. The executive, who joined LVMH in 1997, will spearhead Fenty‘s ready-to-wear and accessories departments, including footwear. Gébel previously worked at Givenchy, Fendi and Louis Vuitton, where she most recently served as the latter’s director of women’s and men’s collections. She will report to LVMH executive committee member Jean-Baptiste Voisin.

May 2, 2019: After serving as interim chief marketing officer since February, Ed Plummer has cemented his role at Dick’s Sporting Goods. The executive joined the company in 2010 as VP of customer relationship management in marketing and spent three years as SVP of Dick’s Team Sports HQ. The announcement was accompanied by the appointment of Steve Miller to the newly created role of SVP of strategy and analytics. He previously served as SVP of marketing and e-commerce at Jo-Ann Stores. Both leaders will report to Dick’s president Lauren Hobart.

