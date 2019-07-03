Industry Moves: Neal Newman Exits Two Ten After 8 Years + More News

July 2, 2019: Neal Newman, the front man for the , has left the organization after eight years as president. The charitable foundation, based in Waltham, Mass., said David DiPasquale will serve as the group’s interim president while a search goes on for Newman’s replacement. DiPasquale has been an active Two Ten board member for three decades and also previously chaired the organization’s board of directors. No reason was given for Newman’s departure.

Neal Newman CREDIT: Two Ten

July 2, 2019: Marina Larroude is leaving her role as VP of women’s fashion at Barneys New York to become the head of Schutz USA, FN’s sister publication WWD reports. Larroude will oversee the Schutz business in the U.S. across all channels, which include retail, wholesale and e-commerce. Arezzo & Co.-owned Schutz is a Brazilian women’s footwear brand.

Big Moves From June 2019

June 26, 2019: StockX CEO Josh Luber, who co-founded the sneaker marketplace in February 2016, is stepping down from his role. He will continue to serve on the company’s executive leadership team as well as its board of directors, which sees the addition of tech executive Scott Cutler, who has been named StockX’s new chief. Cutler joins the team from eBay, where he served as SVP of the Americas. He was formerly the president of StubHub as well as EVP at the New York Stock Exchange.

Scott Cutler CREDIT: The Wild Bloom Studio/Courtesy of StockX

June 25, 2019: Keren Craig, co-founder of Marchesa, is leaving the company to pursue new ventures, WWD reports. Craig founded the label, which had a small shoe business, with Georgina Chapman in 2004. Marchesa’s future has been uncertain since rape and sexual misconduct allegations surfaced last year against Chapman’s former husband, Harvey Weinstein.

June 21, 2019: Vanessa LeFebvre, former president of Lord & Taylor, is joining Adidas as SVP of Commercial, the company confirmed today. She will be responsible for defining the brand’s overall commercial strategy in North America, which will include wholesale, owned retail, e-commerce and key cities. She will be based in Portland, Ore., at Adidas’ North America headquarters. She will take the post next month.

Lord & Taylor president Vanessa LeFebvre. CREDIT: Courtesy of Lord & Taylor

June 19, 2019: After joining the brand in April 2018, Melanie Boulden, Reebok’s VP of marketing, is exiting her post for a new opportunity. Boulden departed Boston-based Reebok on June 14 and will take on a new role at The Coca-Cola Co. in August. Matt Blonder, VP of Global Digital at Reebok, will now also oversee the brand’s marketing function as VP of Marketing and DBC.

June 17, 2019: Kering has named Bartolomeo Rongone as CEO of Bottega Veneta, succeeding Claus-Dietrich Lahrs, who is stepping down for personal reasons, FN’s sister publication WWD reported. Rongone’s appointment is effective Sept. 1. He was previously chief operating officer of Saint Laurent with oversight of ready-to-wear, leather goods and shoes, as well as global retail operations and client engagement. He will report to François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering.

