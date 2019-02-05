Industry Moves: Neiman Marcus Makes Two Strategic Exec Hires, Outdoor Voices Has a New President

Feb. 5, 2019: Neiman Marcus has announced the appointment of David Goubert as executive VP of stores and retail experience, and Ginger Mollo as senior VP of retail experience on the West Coast. The new hires come as the department store chain seeks to transform into a luxury customer platform. Goubert, who is responsible for creating personalized experiences for shoppers, reports directly to CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck. Mollo, who joins Neiman Marcus after 18 years at Apple, will report to Goubert.

Feb. 4, 2019: Outdoor Voices has named Pamela Catlett its president and chief operating officer. Working with founder and CEO Tyler Haney, the industry veteran is tasked with driving market leadership and boosting growth for all aspects of the company. Catlett previously held the role of senior vice president and group general manager of the women’s and youth categories at Under Armour. Before that, she spent more than 13 years at Nike, serving as the vice president and general manager of the Women’s Training division and Amplify category for two years and vice president of investor relations for 11 years.

Want more?

Industry Moves: January 2019

Industry Moves: December 2018

Industry Moves: November 2018