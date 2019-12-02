Industry Moves: Luigi Ferrando Out at Corneliani, Taps New CEO

Dec. 2, 2019: Corneliani has appointed Giorgio Brandazza its new CEO, reports WWD. Brandazza’s previously served as COO of Calvin Klein Jeanswear and as international business development manager of Boggi. He succeeds Luigi Ferrando, who had been CEO of the Italian menswear brand for just one year.

In Case You Missed it: Major Moves From Last Month

Nov. 21, 2019: Former Barneys New York CEO Daniella Vitale has been named chief brand officer at Tiffany & Co. According to FN’s sister publication WWD, the new exec, who starts on Dec. 1, is tasked with overseeing the luxury jeweler’s merchandising and marketing efforts. She will report directly to CEO Alessandro Bogliolo. Vitale exited her role at Barneys following its sale to Authentic Brands Group in early November.

Barneys New York CEO and president Daniella Vitale. CREDIT: Barneys New York

Nov. 14, 2019: After more than 20 years at Amazon, Steve Kessel, an SVP at the e-tail behemoth, has decided to leave Amazon to focus on community service, not-for-profit work and other interests, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to FN today. “Steve will be missed — he’s a customer-obsessed leader who has helped build some of Amazon’s most innovative businesses, including Kindle, Amazon Go and others,” the spokesperson said. Kessel will exit his post in early January 2020. His enterprise within Amazon, including its current bench of leaders, will report up through Dave Clark, SVP of operations.

Nov. 8, 2019: Fashion rental subscription service Le Tote has completed its acquisition of Lord + Taylor and named Ruth Hartman, currently its chief merchandising officer, the new president of Lord + Taylor. Hartman previously held executive positions at Macy’s, DSW and Le Tote. Brian Hoke will remain on as Lord + Taylor’s chief merchandising officer, alongside Robert Wehrle as SVP of stores. Additionally, Bari Harlam, HBC chief marketing officer, and Nick Cavallaro, HBC VP of corporate development, have joined the Le Tote board of directors. With the deal closure, Le Tote assumed operations of 38 stores, Lord + Taylor’s digital channels and inventory spanning women’s, men’s and kids apparel, shoes, beauty, handbags and accessories and more.

Ruth Hartman CREDIT: Lord + Taylor

Nov. 7, 2019: The Gap Inc. announced that president and CEO Art Peck will step down from his position and from the company’s board. Peck will depart from the company after a brief transition. Effective immediately, Robert Fisher, the company’s current nonexecutive chairman of the board, will also serve as president and chief executive officer on an interim basis. Additionally, Gap’s board has appointed Bobby Martin, chair of its compensation and management development committee, as lead independent director. The news follows the decision, announced February, to split Gap, Athleta, Banana Republic, Intermix and Hill City from Old Navy and create two separate publicly traded companies. For years, as Gap struggled amid the shifting retail landscape, Old Navy had been a bright spot for the company, successfully luring in budget-focused consumers.

Nov. 4, 2019: Genesco has appointed Mimi Vaughn as president and CEO, effective Feb. 2. The exec, who currently serves as SVP and COO, has also been elected to the company’s board of directors. She succeeds Chairman, President and CEO Robert Dennis, who will continue to serve as executive chairman. Vaughn joined the specialty retail group in 2003 as VP of strategy and business development, rising through the ranks in various roles to become COO in January 2018, at role she assumed officially in May.