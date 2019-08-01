Industry Moves: Big Changes in Nike’s Marketing Team

August 1, 2019: Adrienne Lofton, who spent nine combined years at Under Armour in top marketing roles, is joining Nike on Aug. 5 as VP of marketing for North America. Company veteran Nicole Hubbard Graham, who spent 16 years at the brand, will take on an expanded role as VP of Global Category and Nike Direct Marketing. Marketing exec Gino Fisanotti will move to a newly created role of VP of Global Brand Creative to spearhead the company’s “creative community, leveraging his multitude of experiences across cities, geos and global, leading a number of categories and creative functions.”

David Creech, most recently VP of design for Jordan Brand, is also moving to a newly created role as VP for Brand Creative in North America. Meanwhile, Martin Lotti, most recently VP of Global Brand Design, will become VP of design for Jordan Brand.

“We have a saying at Nike that there is no finish line when it comes to our mission to bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete in the world,” said DJ van Hameren, Nike’s chief marketing officer. “These shifts in our leadership team and continued investment in the best talent show that we are embarking on a new chapter of marketing as a brand, to serve and connect with consumers even more personally.”

After 21 years with Nike, Paolo Tubito, most recently VP of marketing for Asia Pacific and Latin America, is parting ways with the brand. In a statement, Nike described Tubito as having been “an important member of Nike, holding a wide variety of roles around the world.” He will be replaced by Adam Roth, who has spent 16 years at Nike and was most recently VP of global brand communications.

Nike over the past year has moved aggressively to maintain its position as a provocative marketer whose campaigns generate headlines and spur national conversation. It made waves when it tapped polarizing former football star Colin Kaepernick as the face of the 30th anniversary of its ‘Just Do It’ campaign. (Kaepernick’s 2016 decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality has garnered both praise and criticism.) It also released several emotionally charged ads, including its recent spot in support of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

