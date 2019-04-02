Industry Moves: Sandro Names New CEO & More

April 2, 2019: Isabelle Allouch has been named CEO of Sandro, whose parent company, SMCP Group, also owns Maje and Claudie Pierlot. The executive headed the latter brand for five years and will be replaced by Jean-Baptiste Dacquin, who led the group’s human resources team for seven years. Allouch takes the helm following the departure of Jean-Philippe Hecquet, who was appointed CEO of Lanvin in August.

See below for last month’s biggest industry moves.

March 27, 2019: After leading the fashion label he co-founded 22 years ago, Andrew Rosen is set to pass on his role as CEO of Theory to chief operating officer Dinesh Tandon. The change is effective April 1, after which Rosen will become an adviser to the firm. Tandon joined Theory in 2013, serving as CEO of the Greater China and Southeast Asia market. In 2017, he was named chief operating officer and relocated from Hong Kong to the company’s global headquarters in New York.

March 26, 2019: J.C. Penney has tapped a new CFO following the position’s nearly six-month vacancy. Starting April 8, Bill Wafford will serve as the company’s financial chief as well as take on the role of executive vice president. He previously worked as the CFO of Vitamin Shoppe since last June and succeeds Michael Fung, who will remain at the firm in an interim capacity through the end of April.

March 25, 2019: Following his departure from Neiman Marcus, Ken Downing has been named the new chief creative officer at retail and entertainment giant Triple Five Group, known for its development of shopping centers including West Edmonton Mall, the Mall of America and the new American Dream to open this year in East Rutherford, N.J. Downing’s appointment comes after a 28-year tenure at Neiman Marcus, where he served as its SVP and fashion director.

March 22, 2019: Hibbett Sports Inc. has announced the retirement of president and CEO Jeff Rosenthal. The company said its board of directors will commence a search process to identify its next CEO, and Rosenthal will remain in his post capacity until a successor is named. He will also assist the board with the search and the execution of the transition — after which he will continue to serve as a member of the board. Rosenthal had held Hibbett’s top post for nine years but had been with the company for over 21 years in various roles.

March 19, 2019: Tom Ford has been elected chairman of the CFDA, reports FN’s sister publication WWD. The designer’s appointment was approved by the board of directors, with his start date moved up to June 2019. He succeeds Diane von Furstenberg, who was named president in 2006 and became chairwoman in 2015.

