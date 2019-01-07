Sign up for our newsletter today!

Industry Moves: Valentino Names New North America CEO

By FN Staff
Straight On Close Up Shot Of Valentino Store Within Selfridges. Selfridges Manchester, Manchester, United Kingdom. Architect: Universal Design Studio, 2015. Selfridges Manchester, Manchester, United Kingdom. Architect: Universal Design Studio, 2015.
A Valentino store within a Selfridges department store in the U.K.
Jan. 7, 2019: Valentino has tapped Gianfranco Ditadi as its new North America president and CEO, starting at the end of February. The executive currently serves as the regional manager of the Tod’s division in China, previously taking on senior management roles with Ralph Lauren and Prada Group in Asia. The North America position has been vacant following the departure of Sandra Jovicic in September.

