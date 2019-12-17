Executive Moves: Industry Leaders Who Came and Went in 2019

It was the year of C-suite shakeups, as 2019 saw the arrivals and departures of industry leaders across the board.
According to a Challenger, Gray & Christmas report shared last month, 1,332 CEOs have left their posts so far in 2019 — the highest number recorded from January to October since tracking began in 2002.
In the athletic arena, October itself saw the announced exits of two high-profile chiefs: Nike’s Mark Parker and Under Armour’s Kevin Plank. (Both leaders will remain at their respective firms in the roles of executive chairman after exiting their top posts in January.) Fashion also noted a slew of goodbyes, with Tapestry CEO Victor Luis replaced by chairman Jide Zeitlin in September and eBay’s Devin Wenig leaving Scott Schenkel as interim chief.
“After a decade of expansion, companies that started 10 years ago are finding themselves in a phase where new leadership is needed,” VP Andrew Challenger said at the time. “Other companies are adapting to changing technologies or finding new leadership based on current economic conditions and forecasts for the coming year.”
Here, FN rounds up the biggest comings and goings of the year.
- Jim Gold, president and chief merchandising officer at the Neiman Marcus Group, exits
- REI president and CEO Jerry Stritzke resigns
- Koichiro Kodama replaces Gene McCarthy as president and CEO of Asics North America
- Clarks taps Giorgio Presca as CEO
- Tom Ford elected chairman of the CFDA
- Hibbett Sports announces retirement of president and CEO Jeff Rosenthal
- Fila North America appoints Jennifer Estabrook as president
- StockX CEO Josh Luber hands over post to Scott Cutler
- Neal Newman leaves role as president of Two Ten Footwear Foundation
- Carlos Crespo named Inditex’s new CEO
- Tapestry announces departure of CEO Victor Luis, replaced by chairman Jide Zeitlin
- American Apparel and Footwear Association president and CEO Rick Helfenbein to exit, succeeded by EVP Stephen Lamar
- Stephanie Pugliese joins Under Armour North America as president
- Alibaba chairman Jack Ma steps down as CEO Daniel Zhang takes over
- Burlington Stores appoints Michael O’Sullivan as CEO
- eBay president and CEO Devin Wenig departs, Scott Schenkel serves as interim
- Sequential Brands CEO Karen Murray steps down
- John Furner takes over as Walmart U.S. president and CEO as Greg Foran steps down
- Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank to step down, replaced by president and COO Patrik Frisk
- Nike CEO Mark Parker to leave role, succeeded by John Donahoe
- Barneys New York president and CEO Daniella Vitale departs
- Genesco appoints Mimi Vaughn as president and CEO
- Gap president and CEO Art Peck steps down
- Le Tote names Ruth Hartman president of Lord + Taylor
- Macy’s president Hal Lawton resigns
