Executive Moves: Industry Leaders Who Came and Went in 2019

It was the year of C-suite shakeups, as 2019 saw the arrivals and departures of industry leaders across the board.

According to a Challenger, Gray & Christmas report shared last month, 1,332 CEOs have left their posts so far in 2019 — the highest number recorded from January to October since tracking began in 2002.

In the athletic arena, October itself saw the announced exits of two high-profile chiefs: Nike’s Mark Parker and Under Armour’s Kevin Plank. (Both leaders will remain at their respective firms in the roles of executive chairman after exiting their top posts in January.) Fashion also noted a slew of goodbyes, with Tapestry CEO Victor Luis replaced by chairman Jide Zeitlin in September and eBay’s Devin Wenig leaving Scott Schenkel as interim chief.

“After a decade of expansion, companies that started 10 years ago are finding themselves in a phase where new leadership is needed,” VP Andrew Challenger said at the time. “Other companies are adapting to changing technologies or finding new leadership based on current economic conditions and forecasts for the coming year.”

Here, FN rounds up the biggest comings and goings of the year.

Want more?

CEOs Are Exiting Their Posts in Record Numbers