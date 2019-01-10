DSW Announces New Leadership Roles

DSW Inc. today announced the creation of several new executive positions — with the aim of clearly delineating leadership after purchasing Camuto Group and Town Shoes Limited (TSL) in 2018.

At DSW Inc., Debbie Ferrée has been promoted to vice chair and president. Ferrée, who has been with DSW since 1997, was previously chief merchandising officer. Jim Weinberg — who had been general merchandising manager for the company’s women’s footwear and exclusive brands business since 2015 — will succeed her in that role.

Bill Jordan has been promoted to president of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse. Jordan began working at the company in 2006, with his most recent role being president of TSL.

DSW Inc.’s final announcement was the promotion of Mary Turner to president of the Shoe Company and Shoe Warehouse banners in Canada. Turner will oversee efforts to expand these banners stateside. She had been serving as chief operating officer of TSL.

Ferrée, Jordan and Turner will all report to DSW Inc. CEO Roger Rawlins, along with Camuto Group president Simon Nankervis.

“I am thrilled to elevate Bill, Mary and Debbie to president positions, creating consistency across our brands, strengthening the organization’s succession plans and generating development opportunities for leaders and associates while we execute with focus and tempo as the most dominant footwear player in North America,” Rawlins said in a statement.

All three will officially assume their posts on Feb. 3.

