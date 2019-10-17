Chinese Laundry President Tsering Namgyal Exits After 20 Years

Chinese Laundry’s Tsering Namgyal has stepped down from her post as president after 20 years at Cels Enterprises, Inc.

“Tsering has been a valued member of our organization for 20-plus years and is leaving to pursue other interests,” Chinese Laundry COO Stewart Goldman told FN. “As the group president she worked tirelessly and her selfless contributions advanced the success of the Cels brands in so many areas. We will miss the energy and professionalism that is the quintessential Tsering.”

Namgyal, who is also a member of Two Ten Footwear Foundation’s board of directors, started her career in retail with Maison Blanche, a role that led her to a major opportunity: overseeing women’s footwear for May Department Stores.

Since joining Chinese Laundry in 1999, she has been a leading force. Namgyal said networking is a huge part of being successful in the industry. “Join Two Ten, attend the events, speak to people,” she said.

In a recent FN interview, the executive recalled the challenges she faced as she climbed the ranks. “People assumed that I was anything but the boss. Never assume. There were several meetings where I found it amusing that it was only toward the end that they realized the decision maker was not who they were speaking to. It taught me to be more aware of myself so I wouldn’t repeat that same mistake.”

