Gene McCarthy Out as President and CEO of Asics North America

Asics announced changes to its leadership team today, which includes a new CEO of its North American division.

In a release, the company stated Gene McCarthy — who assumed the role of president and CEO in October 2015, is out. He is replaced by Koichio Kodama.

“Gene made countless contributions to Asics America as he navigated the brand through an incredibly turbulent time for our industry and implemented numerous changes that set the region on course for success,” Alistair Cameron, Asics Corp. executive officer and senior general manager of the geography strategy division, said in a statement. “We thank him for his energy, spirit and being a true champion of the brand during his time with Asics.”

Other moves in the leadership ranks include the appointment of Richard Sullivan to EVP of sales, categories and marketing, Craig Gillan to VP of operations and Paul Ljucovic to VP of finance.

The brand also announced a new category structure, separating its products into three buckets: Performance Running, Core Performance Sports and Sport Style.

Aside from the leadership structure and category changes, the firm shared info on its Q4 performance, which included 58 percent growth in e-commerce sales over Q3. The company also said it is up roughly 32 percent year over year in e-commerce.

As for key retail channels, Asics said in a statement it experienced 12 percent growth over Q3 and 11 percent year over year.

