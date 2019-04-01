This Top Footwear GMM Is Heading to Kurt Geiger and Harrods

Alberto Oliveros is making a major move.

Kurt Geiger has hired the executive — who is GMM of Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based Level Shoes — to oversee its Harrods business. As GMM at the London-based retail giant, he will be responsible for buying across Harrods’ women’s, men’s and children’s shoes.

“Alberto has played an instrumental role in building both the assortment and direction at Level,” said Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, fashion and buying director at Kurt Geiger. “I am incredibly excited to make this appointment. Alberto has an amazing reputation and is a passionate professional with an outgoing personality who we think will be perfect for this important role. I cannot wait for him to start.”

Farrar-Hockley has been working with Kurt Geiger CEO Neil Clifford and the rest of the team to continually evolve the London department store’s shoe business. In an interview with FN last year, Clifford hinted that there is room for more growth within the Shoe Heaven women’s concept, and a men’s project is in the works, as well. “We are reinvesting and growing our space in both Selfridges and Harrods,” Clifford said, noting that digital expansion is one of the biggest opportunities for both stores.

For his part, Oliveros, who is well-known across the industry, rejoined Level last year following a yearlong stint in Hong Kong with On Pedder and Lane Crawford. (Prior to that, he had worked at Level as head buyer.)

At the retail mecca that is Level, Stephanie Moor will continue to head men’s and kid’s buying, while Julia Macrae oversees women’s buying. The merchandising department will be managed by Charlotte Fallows.