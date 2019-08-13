The Walmart Family Earns $100M Every Day, Tops World’s Richest Dynasty

Every minute, Walmart’s founding family earns a whopping $70,000.

That’s $4 million every hour, and $100 million every day — making the Waltons the richest dynasty in the world, according to Bloomberg’s ranking of the world’s wealthiest families.

Spanning three generations, private holding company Walton Enterprises owns roughly half of the Bentonville, Ark.-based company. Founder Sam Walton’s heirs include sons Jim and Rob and daughter Alice as well as Sam’s late son John’s widow, Christy Walton, along with Lucas, his grandson from the marriage. Nancy Walton Laurie, daughter of Sam’s brother and business partner Bud, also receives earnings.

As the financial news agency reports, the Walmart family fortune has climbed from $39 billion to nearly $191 billion — a nearly 400% gain — since its made the top of the list last June. (That figure increased exponentially last August when Walmart reported an 11% surge in its stock following the announcement of a stellar Q2 earnings report, upping the family’s net worth to a total of $163.2 billion.)

This year, two other retail clans also found room in the top 10: brothers Alain and Gerard Wertheimer, who own a controlling interest in French fashion house Chanel, and the Hermes scions.

The Wertheimers ranked No. 5 in the list, with a wealth of $57.6 billion — largely inherited off the wealth of their grandfather, who co-founded the Chanel perfume business in 1924. They also own vineyards in France and Napa Valley as well as a horse racing and breeding business.

The Hermes family, on the other hand, owes its fortune to Jean-Louis Dumas, who served as chairman of the group from 1978 until 2006 and is widely credited for reviving the luxury brand. Today, artistic director Pierre-Alexis Dumas and chairman Axel Dumas still maintain senior positions at the firm, with their assets worth $53.1 billion.

Altogether, Bloomberg’s top 25 wealthiest dynasties — which also includes family members from mass media company Thomson Reuters, mutual fund giant Fidelity Investments and cosmetics empire Estee Lauder — reportedly control a total of $1.4 trillion.

