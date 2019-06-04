How Diversity Activist Teresa Baker Is Promoting Racial Equity in the Outdoors

Teresa Baker is a fresh voice the outdoor market needs: a representative outside the industry who vows to create change within it.

Although real estate is what pays her bills, Baker’s work in the outdoors is passion-driven and stems from the visible lack of racial diversity where she chooses to explore.

“As a kid, I didn’t notice people who were around me. It wasn’t until my adulthood when I started visiting National Parks more and [realizing] that I didn’t see people who looked like me, people of color — especially in Yosemite, which I would visit once or twice a month,” Baker explained.

Rather than sit on the sidelines, the California native launched into action.

In 2013, Baker created the African American National Parks Event, a weekend to encourage people of color to visit one in June. Since then, she launched a program to honor the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers. (The first group rangers in national parks, stationed in the Bay Area, were African Americans.)