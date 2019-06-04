Rihanna’s $600M Net Worth Makes Her the World’s Richest Female Musician, According to Forbes

Rihanna has just been included in Forbes‘ annual list of the world’s richest self-made women. She ranks No. 37 overall, but is the highest-ranked musician on that list, beating out stars like Madonna, Beyonce and Taylor Swift. According to the magazine, Rihanna has a net worth of $600 million.

The beauty mogul, fashion entrepreneur and global pop star from Barbados reportedly raked in much of her earnings from her partnership with LVMH Moey Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the French multibrand luxury conglomerate that owns Dior, Fendi and Celine. Fenty Beauty, which was an overnight success thanks to its 40 shades of foundation, is co-owned by LVMH through its beauty incubator Kendo. The company launched in September 2017 online and at Sephora, reportedly making $100 million in revenue in its first few weeks, and generated $570 million overall in 2018. LVMH reportedly owns 50% of Fenty Beauty, while Rihanna owns about 15%. Before that, Rihanna partnered with another French conglomerate, Kering, on a Fenty x Puma brand that showed for several seasons before she announced her LVMH venture.

She also partnered with LVMH once more for a luxury fashion venture that was announced and released last May. The Fenty brand consists of ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories for women and is based in Paris. Rather than adhering to the traditional fashion calendar and showing on the runways during fashion week, Fenty is being released in “drops” at different times throughout the year on its website. Rihanna also co-owns the Savage X Fenty lingerie line with TechStyle Fashion Group, an online fashion firm based in Los Angeles.

