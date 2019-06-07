How One Woman Made Her Mark in a Male-Run Family Business

What advice do you have for women who are rising up in a male-dominated environment?

CR: “Embrace it; don’t shy away from it. Fostering critical skill sets, leveraging your innate talent, finding someone to champion your successes and building yourself a network of strong female allies who you can turn to — either within your own office or in the broader business community — can help any woman rise up in a male-dominated environment.”

Who are your female role models?

CR: “First and foremost, my mother. She is one of the most generous and compassionate people I know, and I try to bring those traits to everything I do. Second, the women executives in my industry who paved the way for me. I entered commercial finance significantly later than most, so I was nervous about being accepted into this very close community of people who have known one another for decades. But these women embraced and encouraged me, and they taught me how to navigate what at the time was completely foreign to me.”

