Sign up for our newsletter today!

Fashion Industry Exec Becomes Third Person in Centibillionaires’ Club

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, "Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy", the Paris-based luxury goods empire, poses prior to the presentation of the 2014 year results in Paris, France, . The fashion conglomerate behind Louis Vuitton, Dior and Hennessy says its net profit soared to 5.65 billion euros ($6.5 billion) last year, up 64 percent from 3.4 billion euros in 2013 and made sales of 30.6 billion euros in 2014France Earns LVMH, Paris, France
LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault presents the company's annual financial results in Paris.
CREDIT: Francois Mori/Shutterstock

The world has gained another centibillionaire.

Fashion industry titan Bernard Arnault, the CEO and chairman at global luxury goods behemoth LVMH Moët Hennessy, became the latest notable person whose fortune exceeded $100 billion, reported Bloomberg.

The executive joins the ranks of only two other high-profile names, both of whom are in the tech space: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft Corporation founder Bill Gates. He is also the first centibillionaire from Europe, let alone in the fashion industry.

According to the money magazine, Arnault’s net worth shot up nearly $32 billion this year, serving as the largest increase among the 500 members on its Billionaires Index. His wealth is now at valued at $100.4 billion — thanks to a 2.9% bump in the Paris-based company’s stock, which hit 368.80 euros per share on Tuesday.

Related

Amazon Hits Back After AOC Claims It Pays Warehouse Workers 'Starvation Wages'

Rihanna's $600M Net Worth Makes Her the World's Richest Female Musician, According to Forbes

Rihanna Talks Fenty at the Paris Launch

As one of the world’s largest luxury conglomerates, LVMH has seen a 43% gain in shares this year, becoming the third best performing stock on France’s CAC 40 Index.

Through a family holding company, the 70-year-old controls half of the LVMH business, an empire of more than 70 brands including Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Givenchy and Rihanna’s recently launched fashion label Fenty. (Arnault also owns a 97% stake in iconic fashion house Christian Dior, which he purchased almost 35 years ago.)

Moreover, 2018 marked a banner year for the luxury goods group, which posted double-digit growth in both revenues and profits. LVMH’s sales reached 46.8 billion euros — up 10% from the same time the previous year — with its bottom line rising 21% to 10 billion euros.

“The desirability of our brands; the creativity and quality of our products; the unique experience offered to our customers; and the talent and the commitment of our teams are the group’s strengths and have once again made the difference,” Arnault said in the company’s earnings release. “In 2019, LVMH will continue its strong dynamic of innovation, targeted investments, combining tradition and modernity, long-term vision and responsiveness, entrepreneurial spirit and a sense of responsibility.”

Watch FN’s interview with these top shoe players.

Want more?

Bernard Arnault on Rihanna, Karl Lagerfeld & Biodynamic Wines

A Breakdown of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’ $151 Billion Net Worth

6 Fashion Execs Who Made the Cut for Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad