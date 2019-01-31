H&M Reins Back on Discounts as Profit Drops 32 Percent

Hennes & Mauritz AB reported a 32 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit as the company continued to invest in an overhaul, noting it is seeing improvements from the efforts and reined back on discounting.

Profit for the quarter was 3.54 billion Swedish kronor, or $390 million, down for the period at the company, while operating profit stood at 4.3 billion kronor, a 10 percent decline.

“It has been a challenging year for H&M group and the industry, but after a difficult first half, there are signs the company’s transformation efforts are beginning to take effect,” said chief executive officer Karl-Johan Persson, in a statement.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com. To read the full story, please go to WWD.com.