These Are the Sneakers Driving Asics’ Sales Growth

Asics experienced a 17% increase in sales in its retail channels in Q1 2019, the company announced this week, and a 130% climb in e-commerce. And its North American business is helping to drive those double and triple digit gains.

The firm said a pair of performance footwear categories, running and tennis, is fueling growth in the territory, along with key product drops.

Among the top performing running silhouettes, Asics said, was the Metaride, a tech-loaded shoe the brand unveiled in February. The brand touted the shoe, which was in development for two years, as a product to make long-distance runs easier. And new editions to key franchises, including the GT-2000 line and new Gel-DS Trainer 24, also did well.

The Metaride, GT-2000 7 and Gel-DS Trainer 24 styles retail for $250, $130 and $120, respectively.

“We are excited to open 2019 with strong momentum in our footwear categories, especially within performance running, as we continue to invest in our quality product and innovations for the betterment of runners,” Asics North America CEO Koichiro Kodama said in a statement. “This year as we have recommitted ourselves to performance running, with key investments such as our renewed partnership as title sponsor of the Los Angeles Marathon. We will continue to push ourselves to meet the needs of our core consumer with the highest quality products, which they expect and demand from Asics.”

As for the firm’s hot tennis business, the Gel-Resolution 7 and Solution Speed FF styles were the biggest hits. The court-ready shoes retail for $140 and $130, respectively.

Drops from Asics’ sports style category, which climbed 9.8%, added to the momentum. Several styles from its Asics Tiger banner, as well as the new Gel-Quantum 90 ($90) and Gel-Quantum 180 4 ($120) styles, led the charge.

The growth in North America — which includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico — was helped by a 14.7% improvement in its e-commerce business. (Aside from footwear, the company stated apparel and accessories performed well online.) Also, Asics said it experienced 3.3% growth across key retail channels in the region, which it attributed to successful product launches.

