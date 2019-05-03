Adidas Profits Rise 17% in Q1, Boosted By China and E-commerce

PARIS — Adidas on Friday confirmed its full-year guidance following a solid first-quarter performance, with a 17.1% rise in net profits. Those were boosted by double-digit sales increases in its strategic growth areas of Greater China and e-commerce, where sales grew 40 percent in the period.

“We confirm our full-year outlook and remain confident about the top-line acceleration in the second half of the year,” said Adidas chief executive officer Kasper Rorsted in a statement, adding that “2019 will be an important milestone toward achieving our 2020 targets.”

The Herzogenaurach, Germany-based sporting goods firm said like-for-like net profits advanced to 633 million euros ($707.5 million) in the three months ending March 31.

Net sales rose 6.1% to 5.8 billion euros ($6.49 billion), bolstered by increases in both the Sport Inspired and Sport Performance categories. The latter was fueled by high-single-digit growth in the training and running categories, partially offset by a high comparative base in soccer due to the non-recurrence of last year’s World Cup-related revenues.

Adidas’ gross profit margin — a key indicator of profitability — gained 2.5 percentage points to 53.6% from 51.1% the year prior.

For 2019, the company said it continues to expect sales to increase at a rate of between 5% and 8% on a currency-neutral basis. Adidas flagged that it is experiencing a strong increase in demand for mid-priced apparel, which it is not able to immediately satisfy in full due to supply chain shortages. As a consequence, the company expects sales growth of between 3% and 4% in the first half of 2019, followed by a sequential acceleration during the second half of the year.

For the full year, Adidas’ gross margin is forecast to rise to a level of around 52%, versus 51.8% in 2018, with the operating margin increasing between 0.5 percentage points and 0.7 percentage points to between 11.3% and 11.5%.

