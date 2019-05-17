Sies Marjan Will Present Its First Men’s Runway Show at Paris Fashion Week

Sander Lak at the finale of the Sies Marjan spring '19 show.

Sies Marjan, the New York-based luxury fashion brand helmed by creative director Sander Lak, will show its first full collection for men during Paris Fashion Week spring ’20 on June 22.

This marks the first time Sies Marjan will present a full range of men’s looks on a runway. The brand first launched a men’s offering with a small capsule in November 2017.

Elements from the brand’s women’s line trickles throughout Lak’s men’s pieces, with acid-hued colors, pastels, crinkly satin fabrics and loose silhouettes all abundant.

“I am confident that now is the time to for Sies Marjan to debut a men’s show,” said Lak in a statement. “We are eager to continue the evolution of this category, which has been a success since its launch. Menswear comes naturally to me, as I was originally trained as a menswear designer, so it feels like I’m going back to my roots.” In addition, select looks from the brand’s collection will be available for purchase immediately following the show.

Now in its third year, the company has made a name for itself in the New York fashion scene, thanks to its relaxed yet vibrant aesthetic. Last year, Lak was the recipient of the CFDA Emerging Talent Award, an honor reserved for promising up-and-coming designers. The brand also launched women’s footwear in 2017 to commercial and critical acclaim, drawing inspiration from its ready-to-wear line.

Sies Marjan product is sold through the brand’s website as well as at select retailers worldwide.

