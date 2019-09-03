The Collabs: Clarks Teams Up With Carhartt for Wallabee Collection + More

Sept. 3, 2019: Clarks Originals and Carhartt Work in Progress (WIP) have teamed up for the release of two new Wallabee boots, available starting Sept. 5. The colorways take their cues from Carhartt WIP’s DNA with a brown version inspired by Carhartt’s garments, such as the Michigan Shore Coat. The olive camo pays homage to the brand’s use of military references in its collections. The boots will retail for $160 and be available online through Carhartt WIP, Clarks stores and ClarksUSA.com.

Sept. 3, 2019: Ewing Athletics has strong ties to hip-hop, having released several collaborations with rap stars old and new. It’s latest shoe collab finds the heritage athletic brand teamed up with Drink Champs, the wildly popular podcast hosted by beloved Queens, N.Y., rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. (The collaboration is also in conjunction with 8&9 Clothing.) The classic Sport Lite sneaker is executed with white leather uppers, bold red accents and yellow detailing. The Ewing Athletics x Drink Champs Sport Lite arrives exclusively via Ewingathletics.com on Sept. 6 and will retail for $130.

Ewing Athletics x Drink Champs Sport Lite CREDIT: Ewing Athletics

