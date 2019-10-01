The Collabs: MoMa and Vans Partner on Colorful Pop Art-Inspired Sneakers + More News

Oct. 1: In celebration of the Museum Modern of Art’s expansion, MoMa’s design store has partnered with Vans and Happy Socks. MoMa and Vans have established an extended partnership, and they’re getting things kickstarted with a Vans Era sneaker that features boldly colored patches in canvas and suede. The shoes cost $80 a pair and are available in unisex sizes 3.5-13. The Happy Socks for MoMa styles come in a box set with three pairs for $45; the socks feature color-blocked designs. MoMa has also partnered with Isaac Miyake, Uniqlo and Izipizi. Items can be shopped at Store.moma.org or in person at one of the museum’s stores.

