The Collabs: Brooks & Zappos Partner on Birthday Cake-Themed Running Shoes + More

Nov. 4, 2019: Throughout 2019, Zappos is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a series of exclusive collabs — and the latest will have you craving a sweet treat. The e-tailer has partnered with running brand Brooks on two cupcake colorways of its Ghost 12 sneaker, which have sprinkle patterns on the upper and a bold color palette. The running shoes retail for $130 and come in men’s and women’s sizing. They’re available to shop now, only at Zappos.com.

Nov. 4, 2019: To celebrate its 40th birthday, Melissa has developed a silhouette that merges elements of five of its re-issued styles, dating from 1990 to 2005, in partnership with shoe designer Helen Kirkum. The Melissa Core + Helen Kirkum shoes are available to shop at Galeria Melissa NY starting today; shoppers can nab them online at Shopmelissa.com beginning Nov. 14.

Melissa Core + Helen Kirkum shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

