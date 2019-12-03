The Collabs: Kith Reworks a Hiker From Italian Luxury Footwear Brand Diemme for Winter ’19 + More News

Dec. 3, 2019: Kith‘s winter ’19 collab with Italian luxury footwear brand Diemme is coming soon. The lineup consists of three colorways created by Kith of Diemme’s Marmolada hiker. The silhouettes are handcrafted in Italy and executed with British suede on the uppers, lamb shearling from New Zealand lining, thick rubber EVA coatings that wraps the shoes for added protection and Vibram Winkler outsoles. The Kith x Diemme Marmolada looks arrive Friday, Dec. 6 via Kith shops and Kith.com. They will retail for $500 and are limited to 75 units of each colorway.

Dec. 2, 2019: Children’s footwear and apparel brand Super Heroic is launching its first social impact campaign in collaboration with NASA. With this partnership, it hopes to encourage and make accessible to inner city youth the reality of space exploration and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) career opportunities. In addition to NASA sneakers and apparel, Super Heroic is offering four child heroes the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Space Camp where the brand plans to teach them about NASA, along with career opportunities in space and science. The collection will be available on Dec. 3 at Kids Foot Locker. Those interested can sign up for the contest at SuperHeroic.com.

Super Heroic and NASA team up on collection. CREDIT: Super Heroic

Dec. 2, 2019: Clarks Originals has tapped designer Todd Snyder for their first-ever partnership — two new colorways of the Wallabee boot. The made-in-Italy styles are done in one-of-a-kind upholstery fabrics inspired by Clarks’ origins as a rug manufacturer in 1825 and the ’70s textile patterns of Snyder’s Midwest upbringing. The boots will retail for $298 and are available in the designer’s New York store for the first 24 hours beginning on Dec. 5 in limited quantities. On Dec. 6 they will launch nationwide, online at ToddSnyder.com.

Clarks Originals x Todd Snyder Wallabee boot. CREDIT: Clarks

