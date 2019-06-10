Duke + Dexter Launches the Ultimate Pool-to-Party Shoe Styles With Snoop Dogg, Plus More Collabs This Week

June 10, 2019: British brand Duke + Dexter has joined forces with rapper Snoop Dogg for a collection to be sold exclusively at Dukeanddexter.com, Selfridges and the Duke + Dexter store in London. Inspired by a pool-to-party theme, the line features 18 styles that include Duke loafers, Reed mules and Dexter slides, featuring Snoop Dogg motifs. The limited-edition run of 1,000 pairs are numbered and retail for $210-$315.

According to Lee Rogers, head of product for the brand, “I wanted to try to bring something new and fresh to the collaboration and the products. Snoop is such a legend and the weight of doing this well was always in mind.”

June 10, 2019: Model Slick Woods and The Kooples have teamed up for an exclusive women’s sneaker collection available in stores and online in the U.S. now. Inspired by streetwear, the capsule includes two styles in multiple colorways featuring a utilitarian, sock sneaker detailed with a chunky Velcro strap as well as a chunky lace-up sneaker (dropping July 15). Prices range from $325 to $345. The 22-year-old is also the face of the brand’s fall ’19 ad campaign.

Slick Woods is the face of The Kooples fall ’19 campaign. She also partnered with the brand for a sneaker collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Kooples

Watch the video below to see Selena Gomez collaborate with Puma.

Want more?

Saks Fifth Avenue’s Sales Are Climbing, But HBC’s Overall Revenues Haven’t Caught Up

HBC to Shutter Up to 20 Saks Off 5th Stores Amid Competition from Nordstrom, Macy’s