The Collabs: Teva x Outdoor Voices’ New Summer Sandals Are Perfect for Swimming, Whitewater Rafting & More

May 7, 2019: Teva is joining forces with Outdoor Voices on a three-colorway update to the performance sandal brand’s Hurricane XLT2 shoe. Coinciding with the activewear label’s debut of the 2019 H2OV water sports collection, the limited-edition collection marries Teva’s signature sandal along with the color-blocking aesthetic for which Outdoor Voices is recognized. The summer-ready shoe comes with an EVA foam midsole, rugged rubber outsole and a quick-dry footbed that can be worn while swimming, whitewater rafting and more. A “Dark Denim” colorway has been released for men, while women get two options: a “Fusion Coral” and “Shaded Spruce.” The sandals retail for $85 on OutdoorVoices.com and Teva.com, as well as select Outdoor Voices stores.

Teva x Outdoor Voices “Shaded Spruce” sandal. CREDIT: Teva

Teva x Outdoor Voices “Dark Denim” sandal. CREDIT: Teva

May 3, 2019: After dropping in store and online yesterday, Alife’s first Adidas Consortium collaboration since 2017 — a new take on the Nizza Hi — is ready for a global release. The boutique retailer’s take on the heritage shoe features a white monochromatic aesthetic with several Alife references (oversized branding on the upper, the year it opened for business and the current year on the toe caps and branded laces). It also comes with special TPU wristbands. The sneaker will retail for $120.

Alife x Adidas Consortium Nizza Hi CREDIT: Alife

The Alife x Adidas Consortium Nizza Hi collab on foot. CREDIT: Adidas

May 3, 2019: Skate brand Supra is set to release its eye-catching collab with “hippy-hop” artist Mod Sun. The collab is a new take on the popular Cobalt low-cut canvas silhouette executed with Mod Son’s drawings. Aside from the sneakers, Supra and Mod Sun will deliver two T-shirts with art that is inspired by Jean Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol. The sneakers and apparel arrive via Suprafootwear.com and at Supra stores on May 6.

Mod Sun x Supra Cobalt CREDIT: Supra

