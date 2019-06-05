The Collabs: Sarah Flint and Feed Create the Perfect Summer Flat

June 5, 2019: Sarah Flint is partnering with Feed to provide an incentive to shop while helping children. Now when customers buy the brand’s Lola Espadrille, they will receive a Feed x Sarah Flint canvas tote stamped with the phrase “Walk Like a Woman,” and they will help provide 50 school meals for children around the world. The flat espadrille mule comes in two versions — navy linen and cream-colored leather — and is available now for $245 at Sarahflint.com.

June 1, 2019: Jack Rogers has teamed up with women’s swimwear brand Flagpole NYC on a two-piece collection. The range combines the Jackie O-inspired sandal brand’s classic silhouettes with Flagpole’s bright colors. “The collaboration with Flagpole offers effortless style, while remaining rooted in our core values of heritage, connection, and our brand spirit,” said Jack Rogers CEO Lydia Park Luis. The collection will be available at both Jackrogersusa.com and Flagpolenyc.com starting June 1. The shoes retail for $148, with the swimsuit costing $425.

Jack Rogers x Flagpole collab sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jack Rogers

