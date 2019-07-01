The Collabs: Opening Ceremony & Melissa Release Vibrant Summer Sandals + More Launches

July 1: Opening Ceremony co-founders Carol Lim and Humberto Leon teamed up with footwear brand Melissa on a collaboration that reimagines OC’s most classic silhouettes in summer-ready styles and colors. Lim and Leon were inspired to work with the Brazilian brand since discovering it on a trip to the country in 2002. The Melissa x Opening Ceremony collection launched exclusively at select locations on June 27 and will see a global release on July 12.

July 1: Danner collaborated for the third time with the MLS Portland Timbers on lifestyle boots. The Danner x Timbers Jag hiker revives the footwear brand’s ’80s silhouette with some updated touches that give the boots a lightweight, sneaker-like feel. The shoes, available in men’s and women’s sizing, are designed in the Portland club’s colors with details that pay tribute to the soccer team’s 2015 championship.

Danner Timbers Jag hikers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Danner

