The Collabs: Opening Ceremony & Melissa Release Vibrant Summer Sandals + More Launches

July 1: Opening Ceremony co-founders Carol Lim and Humberto Leon teamed up with footwear brand Melissa on a collaboration that reimagines OC’s most classic silhouettes in summer-ready styles and colors. Lim and Leon were inspired to work with the Brazilian brand since discovering it on a trip to the country in 2002. The Melissa x Opening Ceremony collection launched exclusively at select locations on June 27 and will see a global release on July 12.
July 1: Danner collaborated for the third time with the MLS Portland Timbers on lifestyle boots. The Danner x Timbers Jag hiker revives the footwear brand’s ’80s silhouette with some updated touches that give the boots a lightweight, sneaker-like feel. The shoes, available in men’s and women’s sizing, are designed in the Portland club’s colors with details that pay tribute to the soccer team’s 2015 championship.
Check out a video about how to polish your shoes with champagne:
Want More?
The Collabs: June 2019
The Collabs: May 2019
The Collabs: April 2019