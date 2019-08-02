The Collabs: Rothy’s Debuts Adorable First Shoe Collaboration + More News

Aug. 2, 2019: Rothy’s is getting into the collaboration game, starting with a special kids’ shoe collection designed by illustrator Pete Oswald. A father of three, Oswald outfitted the brand’s knit children’s sneaker with four adorable animal motifs: a cat, an orangutan, flamingoes and elephants. The shoes are retailing on Rothys.com for $55 and come in kid sizes 10-4. This the first in a series of collaborative projects for the DTC label: It says that down the line it aims to also work with a fashion designer, ballerina, chef and artist.

Aug. 2, 2019: In an ode to 1980s house parties and underground techno, Brandblack and DJ 4THSEX today released the limited-edition A/4TH1, an all-black, mesh-and-leather low-profile sneaker featuring purple bungee lacing, as well as Vibram’s new Litebase outsole that wraps up the sides and over the toe cap. The sneaker is being sold exclusively at the Departmento retail concept in Los Angeles, priced at $266. The capsule collection also includes tracksuits, tees, hats and other co-branded products.

4THSEX’s A/4TH1 Brandblack x Vibram sneaker CREDIT: Brandblack

