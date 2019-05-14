Kylie Jenner’s Next Venture Includes Baby Footwear

Kylie Jenner plans to create a line of baby products, including shoes.
According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the 21-year-old filed May 9 for the names “Kylie Baby” and “Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner.” The trademarks cover apparel, lifestyle and skin care products.
WWD reports the trademark was filed for “bottoms, dresses, footwear, jumpers, sweaters, scarves and costumes for use in children’s dress up play,” among others. It also includes products for home care and nursing like diapers, cribs, strollers and more.
The filing comes after the young mom announced this week the news of her upcoming skincare line, Kylie Skin, launching on May 22.
KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow. skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing! building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys! Everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes. Make sure you follow @kylieskin to stay updated. I’ll be revealing these amazing products very soon! the official launch date is 5/22! Yay!! so much love went into this. it all starts with skin. Stay tuned 💕 can’t wait to share. #KylieSkin KylieSkin.com
This year, Forbes named Kylie the world’s “youngest self-made billionaire,” thanks to her beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, as well as other partnerships. She is an Adidas ambassador, co-creator of the Kendall + Kylie line and an Instagram influencer who reportedly charges up to $1 million per sponsored post.
