Kylie Jenner’s Next Venture Includes Baby Footwear

Kylie Jenner plans to create a line of baby products, including shoes.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the 21-year-old filed May 9 for the names “Kylie Baby” and “Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner.” The trademarks cover apparel, lifestyle and skin care products.

WWD reports the trademark was filed for “bottoms, dresses, footwear, jumpers, sweaters, scarves and costumes for use in children’s dress up play,” among others. It also includes products for home care and nursing like diapers, cribs, strollers and more.

The filing comes after the young mom announced this week the news of her upcoming skincare line, Kylie Skin, launching on May 22.

This year, Forbes named Kylie the world’s “youngest self-made billionaire,” thanks to her beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, as well as other partnerships. She is an Adidas ambassador, co-creator of the Kendall + Kylie line and an Instagram influencer who reportedly charges up to $1 million per sponsored post.

