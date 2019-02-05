BBC International Expands Licensing With Warner Bros. to Include ‘Harry Potter’ Shoes

The "Harry Potter" collection styles such as boots and sneakers.

BBC International is headed to Hogwarts. The firm has expanded its long-standing partnership with Warner Bros. to include a new licensed fashion collection inspired by J.K. Rowling’s wildly popular book and film series “Harry Potter,” which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year.

Featuring styles including novelty slippers, boots and sneakers, the collection brings Rowling’s magical world of wizardry to life with details such as charms, varsity-style H emblems and crest patches representing the four Hogwarts houses. Harry Potter’s distinctive eyeglasses and lightning bolt scar are also showcased throughout.

“We are excited to grow our Warner Bros. assortment with the introduction of Harry Potter,” said Bob Campbell, BBC’s chairman and CEO. “Our team enjoyed integrating the brand’s amazing storytelling elements into the shoes.”

Available in girls’ sizes 13 to 5, the collection is priced between $10 and $30.

