What Is Beyoncé’s Net Worth? How Queen Bey Makes Her Money

There’s no doubting Beyoncé’s massive star power — or its effect on her bank account.

The 37-year-old had a net worth of $355 million as of 2018, according to Business Insider. Combined with husband Jay-Z’s estimated net worth of $900 million, the couple is worth over $1 billion — making them the richest pair in the music industry.

Queen Bey has amassed a significant amount of her fortune through her musical ability. Her and Jay-Z’s 2018 “On the Run II Tour” grossed a whopping $253.3 million. She also received several million dollars (the exact amount was not disclosed) for her appearance onstage at Coachella 2018.

Several brands have chosen to tap into the “Single Ladies” hitmaker’s fame through paid partnerships, the newest among them a deal with German athleticwear giant Adidas.

Announced in April, the Adidas contract will see the relaunch of Bey’s athleisurewear line, Ivy Park, with new footwear, apparel and accessories. The Three Stripes sees massive potential in the team-up — which it says could be the female version of Kanye West’s Yeezy.

“It’s nice to have someone from a female lens to push the brand in that space,” an Adidas representative told FN. “I know she has two big ambitions — one is more on the philanthropic side of things; we’ve pushed a lot into the world of girls in sports, and she aligns with that. I think that’s one of the reasons she was attracted to our brand.”

The A-lister has relationships with Pepsi, L’Oréal and American Express as well.

Another money maker is a $60 million deal with streaming behemoth Netflix. The first fruits of this partnership — a documentary about Bey’s Coachella prep called “Homecoming” — released this year. More is on the way.

The Destiny’s Child alum also has a sizable stake in Jay-Z’s music streaming company, Tidal, which is valued at $600 million.

