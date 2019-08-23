Sign up for our newsletter today!

FN Platform’s Most Creative Exhibitors Received Awards for Best Booth Spaces

By Charlie Carballo
Exhibitors didn’t disappoint at FN Platform 2019, held Aug. 12-14 in Las Vegas. Many brands took novel approaches with their booths to present their latest shoes and forthcoming products at the annual trade show.

Their creative efforts were recognized with the Glass Slipper Award for the best booth spaces.

Below, the winners who took home the honors.

Most Innovative Booth Interior, Ted Baker

Ted Baker wins Most Innovative Booth Interior.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Most Innovative Booth Interior, Runner-Up: Geox 

Geox wins Most Innovative Booth Interior, runner-up.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Best New Exhibitor, Zodiac

Zodiac wins Best New Exhibitor.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Best New Exhibitor, Runner-Up: Marcha Ballerina

Marcha Ballerina wins Best New Exhibitor, runner-up.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Most Creative, Nalho

Nalho wins Most Creative exhibitor award.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Most Creative, Runner-Up: CAT

CAT wins Most Creative award, runner-up.
CREDIT: Courtesy

