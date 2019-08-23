FN Platform’s Most Creative Exhibitors Received Awards for Best Booth Spaces

Exhibitors didn’t disappoint at FN Platform 2019, held Aug. 12-14 in Las Vegas. Many brands took novel approaches with their booths to present their latest shoes and forthcoming products at the annual trade show.
Their creative efforts were recognized with the Glass Slipper Award for the best booth spaces.
Below, the winners who took home the honors.
Most Innovative Booth Interior, Ted Baker
Most Innovative Booth Interior, Runner-Up: Geox
Best New Exhibitor, Zodiac
Best New Exhibitor, Runner-Up: Marcha Ballerina
Most Creative, Nalho
Most Creative, Runner-Up: CAT
