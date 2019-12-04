Amina Muaddi Talks Freedom at the 2019 FNAAs

Amina Muaddi doesn’t take the right to freedom for granted.

“I’d like to thank my mother for my first gift, which was the gift of freedom. It seems like a basic right, but for me to have the freedom to live the life I wanted and to do what I want for work — it is not often given to women from my side of the world,” the Jordanian-American designer said onstage at the 2019 FN Achievement Awards in New York, where she took home the Designer of the Year honor.

“My mother made me believe I could be anything I wanted to be. And she made sacrifices so I could be free,” Muaddi added. “So I wish for every girl who comes where I come from to be free, and that she can reach the stars.”

This marked the second FNAA win in a row for Muaddi. Last year, she received FN’s Emerging Talent Award. She is the first-ever designer to receive the awards back to back.

Muaddi said the win was “emotional,” adding “I started tearing up when [FN editorial director Michael Atmore] called to tell me I was going to win this award because I didn’t expect it.”

Muaddi was introduced by famous sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton.

“She has glamour, charisma, star quality and the best shoes, of course,” said Nicky. Paris added that ” Her shoes are crazy, sexy and cool — and we hear Rihanna wears them.”

