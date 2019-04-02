Reebok Launches Loyalty Program Unlocked as Part of Digital Overhaul

Reebok announced its first-ever loyalty program, Unlocked, today.

Through Reebok Unlocked, customers can earn points by buying and reviewing items, interacting with the brand on social media and attending events.

As customers earn points, they can move up through tiers, gaining access to workout and training videos, early product releases and private events. Members can also gain rewards from 25 partners in the wellness space, including ProBar, Tulla and Follain.

“The overhaul of our digital presence and addition of Unlocked highlights our continued dedication to provide a best‐in‐class experience for our consumer,” global head of digital Matt Blonder said in a statement. “With Unlocked, we wanted something truly unique. We’ll be rewarding customers for their loyalty and consistent brand interaction, with experiences that we know resonate with them and speak to their passions.”

Members of Reebok One — the brand’s existing training network — can earn additional benefits on top of the consumer-facing ones, such as certification classes and product discounts.

Unlocked comes amid a broader push by Reebok to revamp its digital offerings. A full redesign of the Reebok website is slated for release within the next month, with a more inclusive, personalized approach tailored to a younger demographic. Already, Reebok.com has been overhauled with new web app technology, making the website a quicker e-commerce experience.

