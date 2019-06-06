What You Need to Know About Outdoor Retailer Summer Market 2019

Outdoor Retailer Summer Market 2019 is quickly approaching, and adventure-hungry and lifestyle-focused consumers will soon know what footwear will be hot for spring ’20. For those planning to attend, there are several things to keep in mind and look out for.

When and Where

The event will take place from June 18 to June 20 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Attendees can start walking the show floor at 9 a.m. MT.

For Early Arrivals

Prior to the show’s start on June 18, Outdoor Retailer will host its Demo Experience on June 17 at Chatfield State Park in nearby Littleton from 9 a.m. MT to 4 p.m. MT. Here, attendees can experience several upcoming water and land-based product releases. (Other events on that date include yoga in the morning, a stand up paddle board race and multiple educational experiences.)

What to Expect on Day 1

The first day of the show starts with the Outdoor Industry Association breakfast, dubbed “Good is the New Cool,” with speaker Afdhel Aziz addressing how a more meaningful purpose concerning one’s career can lead to personal fulfillment. It will take place at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center starting at 7 a.m. MT. A highlight later in the day is the ninth annual Outdoor Retailer Inspiration Awards presented by Adidas Outdoor, which celebrates the “champions of the outdoor community.” It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. MT at the Hyatt Regency.

What to Expect on Day 2

The second day will feature several educational moments and gatherings, including The NPD Group’s Retail and Consumer Trends in the Outdoor Marketplace, which will take place at 7 a.m. MT at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center. The day is capped off by Night of Stoke presented by 5Point Film Festival. The event, which showcases films of “adventure, perseverance, passion and pure joy” via great storytelling, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. MT. Tickets are available for purchase at 5pointfilm.org.

What to Expect on Day 3

Although the final day is typically the slowest, Outdoor Retailer is hosting several educational events, most notably with the OIA lunch. The theme of the event, which starts at 12 p.m. MT, is “Why Every Outdoor Brand CEO Should Care about Sustainability.” It will be hosted at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center.

