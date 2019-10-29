Nike Sells Surf Brand Hurley to Bebe’s Parent Company

Bluestar Alliance CEO Joey Gabbay said the company plans to leverage Hurley’s influence internationally as a recognized brand to enhance its portfolio, which includes Bebe, Catherine Malandrino and more labels in diverse categories.

“This is a transformative acquisition for Bluestar as Hurley’s international footprint will enhance Bluestar’s reach around the world,” Gabbay explained. “We look forward to building upon the existing Hurley network and expanding to additional countries with the deep relationships that already exist within the Bluestar portfolio of brands. We see Hurley continuing to evolve into a 360-degree lifestyle brand, with action sports playing a key role.”

The news comes as big changes are underway at the Beaverton, Ore.-based sportswear giant. Nike CEO Mark Parker announced his exit last week, effective Jan. 13, 2020. John Donahoe, the current president and CEO of ServiceNow Inc. and chairman of PayPal Holding, will step into the role.

The move aligns with the Swoosh’s investment in the digital space. In a recent earnings call, Parker described the company’s strategy as “the fusion of digital and physical … a huge priority [and] source of investment for us.”