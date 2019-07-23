GOAT Sneaker App Launches in China, Kicks Off Global Expansion Strategy

GOAT, a popular sneaker reselling platform, has announced its expansion overseas by officially launching its app in China, which is its largest international market.

Users in China will now have access to a localized GOAT app that features a new WeChat Mini Program that’s tailored to the region’s consumer ecosystem. To help kick-start the launch, GOAT will host a three-day event located in the region to showcase some of its rarest and most exclusive sneakers. Additionally, the company will have a, operations team based in Shanghai for expansion in the greater Asia Pacific region.

“The sneaker community has grown tremendously in China, especially with the rise of basketball and hip hop culture. So it’s no surprise the demand for sneakers has grown as well,” said Eddy Lu, the co-founder and CEO of GOAT Group.

“We know that there is a huge need to ensure authentic sneakers in the global sneaker industry, and we believe China is the perfect market to begin our global expansion. We know China is a unique market and if we use the same strategy as the U.S., we’ll likely fail,” said Lu. “We are building this product with a local team in order to provide the Chinese consumer with a better, more personalized experience.”

Founded in 2015, GOAT is the leading destination for sneaker fans when it comes to buying and selling authentic sneakers with over 15 million users worldwide.

