The NPD Group’s Matt Powell revealed late yesterday the top-selling sneakers of February. And the list was all Nike and Jordan Brand.

According to the firm’s senior sports industry analyst, leading the way for the month in order of sales dollars was the Air Jordan 6.

Multiple Air Jordan 6 colorways are available now via Nike.com in men’s sizing starting at $190. Other online retailers, such as Footlocker.com, have Air Jordan 6 looks in boys’ and girls’ sizes starting at $60.

Here are the all top-selling shoes that made the list:

All 10 looks on the list are in the lifestyle space; none are performance-focused.

“By category, Sport Lifestyle had a low single digit increase for February with particular weakness from Adidas. Nike sport lifestyle has a high single digit increase even in the face of declining Tanjun,” the industry insider said via Twitter.

Powell also wrote on the social media platform that February shoe sales were dampened by lower and late income tax returns, and sales for the month declined in the low single digits.

Although several of the looks on the list are former basketball styles that are now worn for aesthetics rather than performance, Powell said the sport’s shoes is still not on-trend.

“Just to be clear, basketball shoes remain out of fashion,” Powell wrote on Twitter. “Basketball shoe sales were down in the high teens in February, during one of the most hyped months of the year for basketball.”

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Nike Prevails in Lawsuit Over Michael Jordan’s Jumpman Logo

Michael Avenatti Charged With Attempting To Extort More Than $20M From Nike

Nike Hit With $14 Million Fine for Blocking Cross-Border Sales of Soccer Merch