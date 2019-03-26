New Air Jordan 1 Cleats Feature Classic Colorways

Jordanheads and footballers can now rejoice, with eight new Air Jordan 1 cleats in OG colorways.
Although Jordan cleats are nothing new, this iteration reinvents the classic style of the courtside shoe.
The Jordan 1 TD Mid ($125) and Low ($115) shoes are available on Nike.com in classic colorways such as Banned (red), black/white, Shadow (gray), Royal (blue) and white/black.
Both styles have a lightweight upper featuring a rugged nylon weave base, making the cleat a sleek but breathable shoe. The upper is accented with leather overlays that are meant to replicate the classic look of the AJ basketball shoe. The midsole is Lunarlon-cushioned, designed to give athletes multidirectional traction for quick passes during a game.
To tie in the look, the Jumpman is present on the tongue and heel, as well as large Nike Swooshes and Wing logos on the ankle collar of the cleat.
Although the shoe is favored on the basketball court, throughout the years football players have shown some love for the shoe, too. Former Minnesota Vikings receiver Randy Moss was known to rock a pair of Jordans on the field. The NFL legend wore custom Air Jordan XI PE’s during the 2000 season.
Vikings player Kyle Rudolph got a pair of Air Jordan retro-inspired customs with an Air Jordan XI colorway similar to Moss’ AJs.
And in October last year, the University of Oregon Ducks had Air Jordan XI cleats exclusively made for its football team.
You can get your hands on the Mid and the Low Jordan TD cleat on Nike’s website.