New Air Jordan 1 Cleats Feature Classic Colorways

Jordanheads and footballers can now rejoice, with eight new Air Jordan 1 cleats in OG colorways.

Although Jordan cleats are nothing new, this iteration reinvents the classic style of the courtside shoe.

The Jordan 1 TD Mid ($125) and Low ($115) shoes are available on Nike.com in classic colorways such as Banned (red), black/white, Shadow (gray), Royal (blue) and white/black.

The Jordan 1 TD Low in the Royal colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Jordan 1 TD Mid in the black/white colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Both styles have a lightweight upper featuring a rugged nylon weave base, making the cleat a sleek but breathable shoe. The upper is accented with leather overlays that are meant to replicate the classic look of the AJ basketball shoe. The midsole is Lunarlon-cushioned, designed to give athletes multidirectional traction for quick passes during a game.

The Jordan TD 1 Low in the “Shadow” colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To tie in the look, the Jumpman is present on the tongue and heel, as well as large Nike Swooshes and Wing logos on the ankle collar of the cleat.

Jordan 1 TD in the white/black colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Although the shoe is favored on the basketball court, throughout the years football players have shown some love for the shoe, too. Former Minnesota Vikings receiver Randy Moss was known to rock a pair of Jordans on the field. The NFL legend wore custom Air Jordan XI PE’s during the 2000 season.

Vikings player Kyle Rudolph got a pair of Air Jordan retro-inspired customs with an Air Jordan XI colorway similar to Moss’ AJs.

👀 @MACHE275 made custom Nike Alpha Menace cleats for @KyleRudolph82 inspired by the @RandyMoss Air Jordan 11 PE pic.twitter.com/urqZHVgTbV — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) October 1, 2017

And in October last year, the University of Oregon Ducks had Air Jordan XI cleats exclusively made for its football team.

Stick out my tongue so everyone can see that logo. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/568KrhLN5J — GoDucks (@GoDucks) October 29, 2018

You can get your hands on the Mid and the Low Jordan TD cleat on Nike’s website.