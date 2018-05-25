Brooks’ Next Running Shoe Will Be Custom-Built for You With 3-D Technology

3-D foot scanning is finding its strongest foothold among athletic brands, and Brooks Running is one of the latest companies to bring the cutting-edge technology into the sneaker selection process.

Brooks said its forthcoming limited-edition Genesys shoe will be customized to each buyer when it hits the market in 2019.

“We believe the future of performance running is personalization, and the Brooks Genesys is the first step in delivering this experience to runners,” said Patrick Pons de Vier, SVP of global footwear. “To achieve this vision, we continue to invest in in-depth biomechanics research and partnerships with key industry leaders.”

Tech partner HP Inc. is helping to bring Brooks’ personalized vision to life via its FitStation Powered by HP. In addition to capturing each runner’s 3-D foot scan, the system goes a step further and takes into consideration other valuable points of data including gait analysis and foot pressure, which will inform the creation of a shoe tailored specifically to each runner. Brooks blends all of this information, stored in the runner’s “digital profile,” with its own Run Signature design principles, “which indicate the best way to enhance comfort and improve performance is to create running footwear that works with the runner’s natural motion path of his or her body.”

Once all of this data achieves the desired “fit and feel requirements,” Brooks produces each shoe with Desma polyurethane injection molding. The company said only 1,914 pairs will be available for special orders through select retailers. A global rollout will follow the U.S. launch.

Athletic footwear retailers such as Fleet Feet have discovered that adding 3-D foot scanners into the store experience not only can aid in attracting customers but also help create stronger relationships with existing ones. A study conducted last year found that 49 percent of Americans are interested in customized apparel products, with both men and women indicating a desire for made-to-measure footwear. They’d pay an average of $207 for these customized items, according to the survey, with men willing to pay $60 more than women.

