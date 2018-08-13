This Is How Many Shoppers Retailers Are Losing Because of a Difficult Online Checkout Process

A less-than-stellar online checkout experience not only repels shoppers in the moment but could permanently damage their relationship with the retailer in question.

New findings from installment payment solutions provider Splitit reveals that 87 percent of consumers would exit a checkout process they found to be too burdensome, and another 55 percent would walk away from the merchant forever. There’s little room for error when designing a way to help shoppers complete their orders online.

Splitit CEO and co-founder Gil Don said when it comes to streamlining the online shopping experience, e-tailers “still have work to do.”

“While consumers appreciate having options, it is essential that the checkout process is seamless, at the risk of permanently losing customers,” Don noted. “Online merchants must be sure to include clear and easy ways to enter customer details, choose delivery options and make payments, while ensuring that the process does not become cumbersome for the shopper.”

Demographics have differing tolerances for a challenging checkout, with older shoppers generally less interested in putting themselves through the hassle of a poor experience. Ninety percent of the 55-and-older demographic wouldn’t bother completing a bad checkout process, 7 percentage points higher than the number of millennials who feel similarly. Regardless of age or cohort, few would log back on at a later time to complete their purchase. Just 5 percent of older consumers and 12 percent of millennials would behave this way, Splitit said.

Consumers also don’t appreciate when ads are injected into the checkout, which can serve as a distraction from the task at hand. More than a quarter (28 percent) of those ages 45 and above would abandon a checkout page or process littered with ads, while Splitit said millennials seem more tolerant: 19 percent would quit their cart because of too many advertisements.

With online shopping expected to reach $4.88 trillion in the next three years, retailers must design a seamless end-to-end experience that facilitates — not frustrates — order completion.

