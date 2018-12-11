This Is the Most Coveted Designer Sneaker That Tops Resale Requests

The luxury apparel and accessories resale market may be the gift that keeps on giving.

A new report by luxury resale consignment retailer The RealReal shares the most coveted holiday gifts that are poised to retain their value when it comes time to resell or exchange them for something new.

“Our unique data speaks to the longevity of top designers and is a touchstone for shifts in consumer behavior,” said Rati Levesque, chief merchant. “Gifting heritage and meticulously crafted luxury goods is what extending the life cycle of luxury is all about and ultimately lets everyone participate in the circular economy.”

Hermès leads the 2018 Holiday Resale Report; the French luxury label’s Birkin, Kelly and Constance handbags tout the highest resale values. The RealReal says the “cachet and rarity” of the trio have driven resale value up 7 percent year over year. The retailer is currently selling a pink alligator Birkin 40 bag for $50,000.

Overall, designer handbags remain a good investment. Gucci’s GG Marmont collection retains 85 percent of its retail value, while five of the top 10 handbags belong to Louis Vuitton. The Empreinte Pochette Metis is the brand’s No. 1 style, retaining a 95 percent resale value.

Canada Goose coats lead the men’s category with a resale value of 82 percent. The report says the brand’s innovation and durability “speak to their elevated status.” Other valuable items include suitcases from Rimowa and Off-White pieces, which are selling over their original retail price.

Sneakers continue to be a hot -icket item in the resale category. Despite the buzz around dad sneakers in the luxury space, the styles with highest resale value skew toward the more classic end of the sneaker spectrum.

The Gucci Ace sneaker — a timeless white kick with bold branding — holds a 69 percent resale value. Louis Vuitton’s monogram and Damier printed sneakers are earning the title of modern classic with a resale value of 67 percent.

Not all brands made it on Santa’s nice list, though. The RealReal reported that the resale value of items from Tory Burch, Miu Miu, Tom Ford, Buscemi and Kenzo are on the decline this holiday season.