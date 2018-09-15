3 Ways to Wear Fall 2018’s Biggest Color Trend

From Fendi’s Western kicks and Gucci’s velvet pumps to Versace’s homage to “Clueless” and Valentino’s elegant shapes, yellow became a surprising color trend for the fall ’18 season, an atypical color for autumn and one that requires a bit more risk taking to execute.

Here are three ways to actually wear the hue in real life this season:

1. Clash it with fall’s plethora of plaid

Take a page straight from Fendi’s fall ’18 runway show and clash its yellow Western boot with a plaid or check in a gray tone.

2. Temper it with a neutral top and denim

For anyone looking to take just a small sartorial risk, the easiest way to wear the bold hue is to keep the rest of the look neutral. Pair a yellow sandal with a pair of jeans in a classic denim wash with an updated hemline and keep the top to a neutral t-shirt, blouse or light sweater for a transitional look.

3. Wear a midi dress to show them off

The silhouette that continues to trend, the mid dress has a hemline that’s perfect for showing off a statement shoe in a loud color, and it feels the most current when paired with a boot for fall. Choose either a contrasting color for an advanced-level look, or choose a darker hue in a modest print to let the shoes read loud and clear.

