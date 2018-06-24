8 Trendy Summertime Women’s Shoes for Rain or Shine — Starting at $30

There’s little in life that’s as unpredictable as the weather. So, be ready for anything and everything Mother Nature dishes out this summer with footwear that does double duty.

Unexpected summer showers are a likely occurrence. But, no need to duck indoors when you can be prepared with waterproof booties, mocs, sneakers and espadrilles that can take the place of rain boots. What makes these versatile styles wardrobe essentials is that you’d never know they can stand up to a storm, done in leather and innovative synthetic materials.

While styles like these can fool the eye when it comes to their waterproofing qualities, there are more obvious choices from brands such as Crocs, made of its water-friendly proprietary Croslite material, and Brazilian brand Melissa, known for its trend-right looks made of PVC.

Rain isn’t the only weather pattern that can change on a dime. A warm morning might turn into a chilly afternoon or evening, leaving exposed feet vulnerable. But, FN has you covered here as well, with sandals and mules lined with cozy shearling and faux fur materials.

1. Blondo Valli Bootie

A suede ankle boot takes on a Western feel with a tapered toe and underslung heel, then picks up a rubber sole for traction on wet surfaces.

2. Jeffrey Campbell Hurricane Boot

This classic Chelsea style is updated with a block heel and squared-off toe, then made puddle-friendly with its one-piece construction.

3. Gracie Waterproof Slip-On Sneaker

An easy-to-wear sneaker is done in soft suede, then set on a thick rubber outsole for a modern take on a classic look.

4. Hunter Original Rubber Penny Moc

A preppy favorite is updated in glossy natural rubber, then incorporates a removable cushioned footbed for enhanced comfort.

5. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal

This iconic footbed style eliminates cold toes, while the footbed still maintains a raised toe bar and deep heel cup for comfort.

6. Crocs Freesail Summer Fun Clog

A colorful clog with flamingos decorating the upper is made of a proprietary Croslite foam for cushioning.

7. OluKai Kalapu Sandal

This Vegan strappy sandal is done in a quick-drying, water-resistant synthetic upper and non-marking rubber outsole.

8. Sam Edelman Levonne

A floral print mule is set on a sneaker bottom, then lined in cozy faux fur.