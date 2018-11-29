Nike Is Having a Huge Sale on Women’s Leggings Right Now

Whether you’re a fitness junkie or love to wear leggings 24/7 to complete an off-duty look, now’s your chance to invest in a new pair or two at a fraction of the cost. Dozens of coveted Swoosh styles for women are currently up to 50 percent off at Nike.com.

Below, shop our favorite looks from the sale, and head to the sports retailer’s website to check out all the discounted tights before they’re gone.

Nike Power Epic Lux Mid-Rise Running Crops

Available in sizes 1X to 3X, these cropped leggings feature a high waistband with adjustable drawstrings for a secure and supportive fit. Originally $115, they’re now $57.

Nike Power Epic Luxe plus size running crops CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Plus Size Nike Power Epic Luxe $57 Buy it

Nike Pro JDI Crops

Get inspired by the JD1 crop, which includes the brand’s iconic “Just Do It” slogan emblazoned on the cuff, as well as Nike’s signature Dri-FIT technology to keep you sweat-free and comfortable through any workout. Reduced from $55, they’re now $42.

Buy: Nike Pro JDI Crops $42 Buy it

Nike Epic Luxe Mid-Rise Lace Running Tights

A must-have pick for avid runners, these ultra-breathable leggings feature an open-hole mesh design and zippered back pocket for handy storage of small essentials while you’re on the move. Originally $110, the pair is now $82.

Nike Epic Luxe Mid-Rise Lace Running Tights CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Epic Luxe Running Tights $82 Buy it

Hurley Surf Mesh Bula Hybrid Leggings

Mesh panels and a colorful ombre effect add eye-catching detail to this pair — perfect for any casual outing. Down from $65, it’s now on sale for $45.

Hurley Surf mesh Bula hybrid leggings CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Hurley Surf Mesh Bula Leggings $45 Buy it

Nike Pro HyperWarm Mid-Rise Training Tights

Complete with thermal fabric to keep you warm as well as strategic ventilation to prevent you from overheating, these HyperWarm tights are ideal to wear when exercising outdoors. Originally $80, they’re now $60.

Nike Pro HyperWarm mid-rise training tights CREDIT: Nike

Buy: Nike Pro HyperWarm Tights $60 Buy it

