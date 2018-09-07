How to Shop Kate Spade’s New Handbags By Nicola Glass — Before They’re All Gone

Nicola Glass, Kate Spade’s new creative director, is paying homage to the brand’s roots in her debut Spring 2019 collection for the label. And now, you can shop a few of the coveted looks from the line even just after they hit the runway.

The capsule collection, which officially dropped today on katespade.com, includes two handbag styles and a silk scarf all featuring the iconic spade logo in fresh formats — whether as an enamel closure, interwoven leather design or playful print pattern.

“There truly was so much opportunity to evolve the brand— to really develop the codes of the house in my own way,” Glass shared in a press release. “Details are very important to me.”

Available in a range of rich colorways, the feminine designs retail between $88 and $448. They’ll only be in limited quantities, though, so you’ll want to act fast. Below, check out the looks we’re currently eyeing, and head to katespade.com to shop the entire collection.

Nicola Bicolor Medium Shoulder Bag

A two-tone finish make this bag just as sophisticated as it is surprising.

Nicola bicolor medium shoulder bag. CREDIT: Kate Spade

Nicola Twistlock Medium Shoulder Bag

A heart-shaped twistlock is not only stylish, but offers extra security when storing all your essentials.

Nicola twistlock medium shoulder bag. CREDIT: Kate Spade

Nicola Floral Spade Medium Shoulder Bag

Add eye-catching texture to any outfit with this sleek leather option, featuring a 3D-embossed design in pink and black.

Nicola floral spade medium shoulder bag. CREDIT: Kate Spade

Dorie Medium Bucket Bag

Complete with interlocking leather spades, this vibrant bucket bag is practically a work of art.

Dorie medium bucket bag. CREDIT: Kate Spade